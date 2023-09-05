Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Lowers Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 63.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 84,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,737,000 after buying an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $7,737,000. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.46. 13,311,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,914,012. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $344.91.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

