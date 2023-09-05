Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Acquired by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 262,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,279 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Eagle Materials worth $38,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Eagle Materials by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE EXP traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.78. 126,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,047. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average is $163.26. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.98 and a 1 year high of $195.96.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business had revenue of $601.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eagle Materials

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $852,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,993.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,477,230 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.