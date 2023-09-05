Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 16,544 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,544 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $39,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DPZ. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 58.8% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,172.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DPZ traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $391.66. 165,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,911. The company has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $409.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $377.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.67.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $394.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DPZ

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.