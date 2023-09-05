Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,353 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,511 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,353 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,847,331,000 after buying an additional 9,614,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,560,539 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,331,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841,840 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $30,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,282,106.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 4,299,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544,480. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $50.71.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

