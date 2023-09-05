Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Ulta Beauty worth $40,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ULTA traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $416.39. 219,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,552. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $451.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $483.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $373.80 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.39 EPS for the current year.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

