Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 600,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,153. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.54. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

