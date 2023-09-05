Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,562 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $37,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $245.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,750,031. The company has a market cap of $66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.95. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.22.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total value of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,269 shares of company stock valued at $18,359,051 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

