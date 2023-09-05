Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 46,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,613,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,685,000 after buying an additional 173,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 371.4% in the first quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 14,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 11,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,305 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total value of $108,419.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,222.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CBRE stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.79. 172,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

