Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $1,437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.55.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $327.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,986. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $328.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $313.81 and its 200 day moving average is $293.10. The stock has a market cap of $217.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.