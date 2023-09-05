Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.35. Oscar Health shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 1,696,192 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Oscar Health from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Oscar Health Stock Down 4.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.79.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alphabet Inc. sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $52,520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Oscar Health by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 14,576,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter valued at about $27,427,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the first quarter worth about $13,349,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Oscar Health by 512.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,069,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oscar Health by 105.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,950,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512,900 shares during the last quarter. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

