iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 194,499 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 292,181 shares.The stock last traded at $38.20 and had previously closed at $38.52.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.71.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $934,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

