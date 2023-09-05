Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.30. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 552,170 shares traded.

PGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $185.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

