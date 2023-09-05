Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Shares Gap Down to $9.34

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.34, but opened at $9.06. Barings BDC shares last traded at $8.96, with a volume of 145,012 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Trading Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $954.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

Further Reading

