Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 934,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 251,139 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.69.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 397,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,440,000.
Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.