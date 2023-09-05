Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 934,978 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the previous session’s volume of 251,139 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.69.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698,382 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 397,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,440,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.