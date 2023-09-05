Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $6.57

Shares of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.57, but opened at $6.40. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 25,441 shares.

HOUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.39.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

