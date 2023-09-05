Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 141,086 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 109,278 shares.The stock last traded at $44.94 and had previously closed at $45.12.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Trading of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXF. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 105.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 148,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after buying an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

