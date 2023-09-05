Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,410,751 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 18,236,738 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $2.99.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Tilray in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Tilray by 232.3% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

