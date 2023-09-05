ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Gap Down to $18.58

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.58, but opened at $18.08. ZoomInfo Technologies shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 423,196 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.94, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 10.22%. Equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,288,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,837,786.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $794,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 551,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,608,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $53,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,288,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,837,786.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock worth $54,089,300. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

