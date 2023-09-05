Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 527,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the previous session’s volume of 898,228 shares.The stock last traded at $30.35 and had previously closed at $29.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.98.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tower Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.