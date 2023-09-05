Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Shares Gap Down to $10.50

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $10.10. Hesai Group shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 35,456 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hesai Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Hesai Group Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day moving average is $11.95.

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.72 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hesai Group will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hesai Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSAI. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hesai Group in the first quarter worth $110,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,280,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Hesai Group in the first quarter worth about $3,094,000. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the first quarter worth $1,083,000. 15.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hesai Group Company Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

Featured Articles

