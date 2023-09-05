Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $15.58

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $15.09. Bilibili shares last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 820,374 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bilibili from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Bilibili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 37.46% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 13.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,371,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,732,000 after buying an additional 1,485,674 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Bilibili by 4.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,830,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,025,000 after buying an additional 169,019 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,090,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 184.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Beijing Investment Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter worth about $29,929,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

