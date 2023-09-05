Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $42.33

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.33, but opened at $40.35. Li Auto shares last traded at $39.43, with a volume of 1,923,973 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. HSBC raised their target price on Li Auto from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.42.

Li Auto Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.95.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LI. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Featured Stories

