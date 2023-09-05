CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Gap Down to $56.55

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.55, but opened at $54.94. CBIZ shares last traded at $53.81, with a volume of 31,499 shares traded.

CBZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBIZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.13). CBIZ had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. CBIZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $406,101.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,060.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 7,519 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $406,101.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,252 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,060.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total value of $1,091,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,975,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in CBIZ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in CBIZ by 136.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

