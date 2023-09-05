Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.45. Hawaiian Electric Industries shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,306,383 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.63.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Hawaiian Electric Industries

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $895.69 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.98%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,016,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,476,000 after purchasing an additional 245,066 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,350,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,458,000 after acquiring an additional 138,229 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,670,000 after acquiring an additional 31,995 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,094,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 60,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,160,000 after purchasing an additional 88,872 shares during the period. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility, banking, and non-regulated renewable/sustainable infrastructure investment businesses in the state of Hawaii. It operates through three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.