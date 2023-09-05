Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Shares Gap Down to $4.10

Shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $3.98. Telefónica shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 69,280 shares traded.

TEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Telefónica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Telefónica from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Stock Down 2.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $11.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. Telefónica had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefónica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 11.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefónica by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Telefónica by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Telefónica by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

