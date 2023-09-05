ReddCoin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.08 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 75.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and approximately $55.49 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 35.2% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.33 or 0.00244926 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00014225 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016897 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto’s gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

