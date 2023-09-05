Kaspa (KAS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.07 Million

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Kaspa has a market cap of $695.65 million and approximately $7.07 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for $0.0339 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 20,501,815,661 coins and its circulating supply is 20,501,815,846 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 20,495,174,261.153553. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.0331852 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $6,072,725.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

