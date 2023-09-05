Oasis Network Price Tops $0.0406 on Major Exchanges (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $265.60 million and $8.91 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0406 or 0.00000157 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,645.95 or 0.06365243 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038459 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00016897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,267,493 tokens. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

