Compound Market Capitalization Hits $314.57 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $314.57 million and approximately $17.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $40.25 or 0.00155655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,815,578 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,815,359.62118986 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 40.18726511 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $17,221,509.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

