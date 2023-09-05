Velas Price Reaches $0.0059 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Velas has a market capitalization of $14.76 million and $459,037.91 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Velas has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00038459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026451 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00012833 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001003 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,494,980,151 coins and its circulating supply is 2,494,980,148 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.