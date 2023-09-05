IOST Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IOST has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $132.30 million and $2.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Coin Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

