Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.
WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
