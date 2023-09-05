Walmart’s (WMT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at TD Cowen in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $185.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.60% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.60.

Get Walmart alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $161.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,325. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. The company has a market capitalization of $434.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart has a 12-month low of $128.07 and a 12-month high of $162.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at $36,690,046,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 527,459 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $79,139,948.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,535,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,690,046,854.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,563,819 shares of company stock worth $1,324,580,357. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 387.8% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.