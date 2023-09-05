Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $50,000 Position in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altimmune by 18.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Altimmune from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $50.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Altimmune stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.58. 221,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,345. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $22.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.13. The company has a market capitalization of $135.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of -0.03.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

