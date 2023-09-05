Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $105,000 Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 57,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,426,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 8,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260,619 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,930 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,419,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,850,000. Institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.
Autolus Therapeutics Trading Down 4.5 %
NASDAQ AUTL traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. 61,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,325. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $3.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics Profile
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
