Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes $26,000 Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ANGI. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Angi by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 212,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Angi by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its holdings in Angi by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 20,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Angi by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Angi from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Angi from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.64.

Angi Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ ANGI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.55. 103,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,888. Angi Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $375.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

