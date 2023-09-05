Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $175,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth $181,000. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Titan International by 76.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 50,771 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Titan International in the first quarter worth about $484,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Titan International in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 13,744 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan International Price Performance

Shares of Titan International stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 83,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,936. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $783.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Titan International ( NYSE:TWI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Titan International had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $481.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.00 million. Research analysts expect that Titan International, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

