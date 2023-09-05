Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 15,900 bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Stock Performance

Shares of BLUE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.85. 519,338 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262,479. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $8.58. The stock has a market cap of $411.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average of $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

bluebird bio ( NASDAQ:BLUE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 1,020.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 360.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upgraded bluebird bio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.89.

Insider Activity

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Andrew Obenshain sold 16,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $59,928.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

