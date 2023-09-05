Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $208,000 in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 43,773.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 14,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 37,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWW stock traded down $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $60.56. 821,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,855. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.78 and a one year high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

