Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 18,418 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,865,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,418 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $59,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Leggett & Platt by 1.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LEG. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Leggett & Platt Price Performance

Shares of LEG stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.56. The stock had a trading volume of 155,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,114. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.28. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 108.24%.

About Leggett & Platt

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.