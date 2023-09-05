Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 10,729 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.16% of Welltower worth $57,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in Welltower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 15,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Welltower by 4.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 68,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 378,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.89. 390,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,953. The firm has a market cap of $42.48 billion, a PE ratio of 358.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.51. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.50 and a 12 month high of $86.39.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 1,060.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WELL shares. Raymond James cut shares of Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.92.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

