Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 11,425 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.15% of Biogen worth $58,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in Biogen by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BIIB traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $269.36. 227,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,021,359. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $194.42 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $347.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $327.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BIIB

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.