Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $42,365.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,871 shares of company stock valued at $330,143 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of RYTM traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.48. 95,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,702. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 111.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

