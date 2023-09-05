Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,994 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Universal Display worth $62,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Universal Display by 604.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OLED traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.51. 60,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,086. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $89.41 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLED. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Universal Display from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.22.

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

