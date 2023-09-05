Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Makes New $230,000 Investment in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,139 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Olin by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Olin by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Olin by 4.8% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Olin by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Valerie A. Peters sold 4,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total value of $240,099.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,543.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock worth $1,414,639 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Olin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of OLN stock traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $51.54. The stock had a trading volume of 402,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,231. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

