FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 89,019 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Western Digital by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 332,723 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 101,465 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Western Digital by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Western Digital by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 142,145 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,654 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.39.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock opened at $45.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $29.73 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.16.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

