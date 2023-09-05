Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,500 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,072 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,176,000 after buying an additional 83,393 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 193,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 491,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,030,000 after acquiring an additional 201,533 shares during the period. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Barclays cut shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.55.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:KEYS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.02. The stock had a trading volume of 499,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,082. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average is $156.23. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.07. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $125.89 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

