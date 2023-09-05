Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 181.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NRGV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,520,546 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Energy Vault in the 1st quarter valued at $21,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter worth $5,474,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $2,857,000. Institutional investors own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NRGV traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.12. 349,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,762. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $6.72. The company has a market cap of $445.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $39.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.20 million. Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 39.77% and a negative net margin of 71.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Energy Vault in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

