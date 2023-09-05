Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSFE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Paysafe by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Paysafe by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Paysafe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSFE traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $13.10. The company had a trading volume of 155,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,954. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.81. Paysafe Limited has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $402.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.16 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paysafe Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paysafe

(Free Report)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized merchants and consumers through its Paysafe Network in the United Kingdom, the united States, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

