Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 6,800 Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cimpress by 239.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimpress by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Cimpress by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMPR shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Cimpress from $66.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cimpress from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMPR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.57. The company had a trading volume of 27,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.29. Cimpress plc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $72.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.76.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $788.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 3,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.74, for a total transaction of $211,451.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

