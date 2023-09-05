Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $218,000 Investment in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.18.

Shares of MDGL stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.21 and a 52-week high of $322.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of -0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.59) by ($0.10). Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

